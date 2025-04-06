William Saliba News: Nine clearances against Everton

Saliba registered nine clearances, two tackles and two deemed fouls in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Saliba had a solid game on Saturday, playing a key role in the backline against Everton with a season-high nine clearances, two tackles, and two deemed fouls to disrupt their attacks. He will look to continue his strong form as the leader of the Gunners' defense against Brentford on Saturday.