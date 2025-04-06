Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
William Saliba headshot

William Saliba News: Nine clearances against Everton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Saliba registered nine clearances, two tackles and two deemed fouls in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Saliba had a solid game on Saturday, playing a key role in the backline against Everton with a season-high nine clearances, two tackles, and two deemed fouls to disrupt their attacks. He will look to continue his strong form as the leader of the Gunners' defense against Brentford on Saturday.

William Saliba
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now