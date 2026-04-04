William Saliba News: Option off bench
Saliba (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton.
Saliba is back in the squad for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton but starts on the bench as he continues to manage a recurring ankle issue. The center-back remains a key piece in defense with his consistency, aerial presence and ball progression, but the staff is expected to ease him back into action given his importance after starting 32 of his 33 appearances across all competitions this season.
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