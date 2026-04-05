William Saliba News: Plays 18 minutes

Saliba played 18 minutes from the bench in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Southampton.

Saliba failed to start Saturday but still saw the field as his club dropped out of FA Cup play, appearing for 18 minutes to end the match. However, the star defender couldn't do much to help, with Southampton scoring six minutes after he entered. Even more concerning for the defender, he replaced Gabriel, his defensive partner, due to injury. That said, he may need to play a major role when facing Sporting on Tuesday.