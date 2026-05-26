William Saliba headshot

William Saliba News: Ready for Champions League final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Saliba has been named in France's World Cup squad but first has the small matter of Saturday's Champions League final against PSG to attend to with Arsenal.

Saliba wraps up another dominant season with Arsenal, locking in his place among the game's elite center-backs after consistently commanding performances throughout the Premier League campaign. He brings a rare blend of composure, elite game reading and on-ball quality, and his partnership with Dayot Upamecano gives France one of the toughest central defensive pairings in the tournament. Heading into the World Cup, he's coming off what could be the biggest club match of his career and arrives in peak form with full confidence, already posting one goal, 46 tackles, 27 interceptions, a career-high 181 clearances and 22 clean sheets across 42 appearances (41 starts) for the Gunners prior to Saturday's Champions League final against PSG.

William Saliba
Arsenal
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