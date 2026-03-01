William Saliba headshot

William Saliba News: Scores first season goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Saliba scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Saliba chose the perfect moment to open his account for the season, heading the Gunners in front with his first shot on target to help seal the derby victory. The center back also contributed defensively with five clearances and one tackle, continuing a run of consistent defensive displays that has seen him register at least one tackle and two clearances in each of his last five starts across all competitions.

William Saliba
Arsenal
More Stats & News
