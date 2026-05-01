William Saliba News: Six clearances in draw

Saliba generated six clearancesand one interception in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid.

Saliba delivered a calm and commanding full 90 minutes at the Metropolitano, winning four aerial duels and racking up six clearances as Arsenal withstood Atletico Madrid's relentless second-half pressure without conceding from open play in the Champions League semifinal first leg. He played a key role in locking down Antoine Griezmann's movement between the lines, with his positioning consistently breaking up dangerous Atletico buildups as coach Diego Simeone's side pushed numbers forward after leveling the score. The Frenchman has been a defensive anchor lately, posting five interceptions, 10 tackles and 28 clearances over his last six appearances in all competitions while helping the Gunners secure three clean sheets.