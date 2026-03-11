William Saliba News: Starting Wednesday
Saliba (ankle) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Leverkusen.
Saliba is not going to miss any more time as expected, with the defender immediately in a starting role again after his ankle injury. The French defender should remain in this role moving forward as long as he avoids a further injury, only missing one start all season when an option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & OddsYesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 302 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 305 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 299 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 299 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Saliba See More