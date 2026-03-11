William Saliba headshot

William Saliba News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Saliba (ankle) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Leverkusen.

Saliba is not going to miss any more time as expected, with the defender immediately in a starting role again after his ankle injury. The French defender should remain in this role moving forward as long as he avoids a further injury, only missing one start all season when an option.

William Saliba
Arsenal
