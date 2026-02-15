William Saliba News: Starts FA Cup match
Saliba (illness) started and played 61 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic.
Saliba was back on the field Sunday after some battles with an illness for their last league match, starting and playing a full hour. The French defender should continue to maintain his regular role in the defense, only missing one start when an option all league season.
