William Smallbone Injury: Out Wednesday

Smallbone (groin) is out for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manager Ivan Juric. "Will is out and the others are all fit. Hopefully he will be better next week or at the end of the week."

Smallbone will remain sidelined as the club resumes play following the international break, not yet healed from his groin injury. This will keep him out for a second straight match, hoping it isn't too much longer of an absence after already missing 16 games this season due to injury before this absence. He will look to see the field again soon, especially seeing he started in the last two games before his injury.