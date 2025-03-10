William Smallbone News: Scores opener at Anfield

Smallbone scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

Smallbone scored the only Southampton goal as they fell to a 3-1 defeat. This was the midfielder's first back-to-back start since August. His goal came as a result of miscommunication between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. He was able to take advantage to score his first of the year. With two chances created he has made a total of five in his last two starts.