William Smallbone headshot

William Smallbone News: Scores opener at Anfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Smallbone scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

Smallbone scored the only Southampton goal as they fell to a 3-1 defeat. This was the midfielder's first back-to-back start since August. His goal came as a result of miscommunication between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. He was able to take advantage to score his first of the year. With two chances created he has made a total of five in his last two starts.

