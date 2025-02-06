Willian Injury: Building up fitness

Willian is out for the next two to three weeks as he recovers his fitness, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fulhamish. "The way everyone welcomed him, says something about him, how he is a top professional. He has an aura, on and off the pitch. We all know Willian the footballer, it's going to take a little bit more time. 2-3 weeks to be in his best shape."

