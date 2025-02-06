Willian News: Comes back to Fulham

Willian has returned to Fulham on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance, after leaving Olympiakos as a free agent at the end of December, the club announced. "I'm delighted to welcome Willian back to Fulham Football Club! He made a great impact during his time at the Club previously. He is excited to come back and play for Marco again, and our supporters and everyone at the Club are very happy that he's rejoined us for the remainder of the season!" said Tony Khan.

Willian signed with Fulham on September 1, 2022, contributing to a top-half Premier League finish and winning the Goal of the Season award for his stunning effort against Nottingham Forest. After his one-year deal expired, he extended his contract for another 12 months, registering 17 goal involvements in 67 matches and helping the team achieve another mid-table finish. After spending some months in Greece, he has returned to Fulham until the end of the season, adding quality depth and experience to the front line.