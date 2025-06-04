Willian News: Ends third spell in Fulham

Willian is departing Fulham at the end of his contract, the club announced.

Willian is leaving Craven Cottage after his third spell at the club, appearing in 79 games, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists. The Brazilian earned a Goal of the Season award in 2022-23 after a sensational strike against Nottingham Forest. He is now set for free agency and is free to sign with the club of his choice.