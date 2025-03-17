Willian News: Five crosses Sunday

Willian registered two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Willian made his first start for Fulham this season after returning to the club in February. He played well versus Spurs, recording five crosses and two corners from the wing. He also nearly scored a brilliant outside-the-box goal in the 76th minute, but his curling effort just missed. Although the 36-year-old is past his prime, he could still make a significant impact for Fulham as the club pushes for a European spot over the final nine matches of the season.