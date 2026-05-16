Willian Pacho Injury: Back in individual training

Pacho (thigh) has returned to individual training but remains unavailable for Sunday's season finale against Paris FC, according to the club.

Pacho has now missed three consecutive fixtures with a right thigh discomfort, and while his return to individual sessions is an encouraging step in his rehabilitation, he is clearly not yet ready to rejoin collective training and feature in competitive action. The focus for PSG is firmly on the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30, and the club will continue managing Pacho's recovery carefully to ensure he is fully fit for the most important fixture of the season.