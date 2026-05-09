Willian Pacho Injury: Dealing with thigh issue
Pacho is dealing with right thigh discomfort and will receive treatment over the coming days, ruling him out of Sunday's clash against Brest as a precaution, according to the club.
Pacho's absence is likely a precautionary measure rather than a significant injury concern, with PSG keeping a close eye on their players ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30. Lucas Beraldo is expected to take on a larger role in the back line during his absence, with the club prioritizing having their key defensive pieces fully fit for the most important fixture of their season.
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