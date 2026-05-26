Willian Pacho Injury: Option for Champions League final

Pacho (thigh) returned to full team training Tuesday and will be an option for Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal, the club posted.

Pacho had been limited to individual sessions during the final weeks of the league campaign after a right thigh discomfort kept him out of three consecutive fixtures, but his progression to full collective training is a significant boost for PSG heading into the biggest game of their season. The Ecuadorian center-back's availability gives coach Luis Enrique more defensive options for the Budapest showpiece, and Pacho will look to contribute decently against the Gunners before heading to the World Cup and be the main leader of the Ecuador team.