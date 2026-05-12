Willian Pacho Injury: Still in treatment

Pacho continues to receive treatment for his right thigh discomfort and will miss Wednesday's clash against Lens, according to the club.

Pacho had already been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Brest as a precaution, and his continued treatment confirms he is not yet ready to return to action. Lucas Beraldo is expected to continue in a larger role in the back line, with PSG managing their squad carefully ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30 as the absolute priority for the club.