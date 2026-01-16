Pacho anchored PSG's backline as they limited Lille to four shots on target and saw out a 3-0 victory without conceding. He defended the box well after the early Olivier Giroud chance, staying compact and helping PSG keep Lille's attacks at arm's length for most of the night. His calm distribution supported PSG's ability to build from the back and sustain pressure in Lille's half. Pacho has been extremely consistent in his performances since the beginning of the season and has been one of the best center backs in the world. On the night, he contributed four tackles, two interceptions, and three clearances, none of which were season highs, highlighting how strong he remains in the backline.