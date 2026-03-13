Willian Pacho News: First assist of the season
Pacho assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-2 win versus Chelsea.
Pacho delivered a strong defensive performance in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chelsea, recording four tackles, two interceptions and one clearance, while also providing an assist for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The center-back was solid throughout the match, using his anticipation, physical presence and composure on the ball to contain Chelsea's attackers. The Ecuadorian is enjoying a solid Champions League campaign, tallying two goals and one assist while adding 18 tackles and 12 interceptions across 11 appearances.
