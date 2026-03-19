Willian Pacho News: Solid defensive display

Pacho registered two tackles (zero won) and eight clearances in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Chelsea.

Pacho delivered a strong defensive performance in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chelsea, recording two tackles, three blocks and eight clearances to repel numerous attacking threats. The center-back produced a high-level display across both legs to help his side advance, continuing to impress with each outing. The Ecuadorian totaled six tackles, two interceptions and nine clearances over the two matches against Chelsea.