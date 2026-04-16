Willian Pacho News: Solid defensive display

Pacho generated five tackles (four won) and eight clearances in Tuesday's 2-0 victory versus Liverpool.

Pacho delivered a strong defensive performance in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool, helping anchor the back line under sustained pressure while recording five tackles and eight clearances. The center back played a key role in maintaining defensive structure and winning duels, particularly during Liverpool s dominant second half. The Ecuadorian is enjoying a very solid Champions League campaign, proving match after match that he is among the top center backs in Europe, having recorded 25 tackles, 12 interceptions and 58 clearances across 14 appearances.