Willian Pacho News: Solid defensive stats

Pacho recorded three tackles, one interception and four clearances in Saturday's clash against Le Havre, delivering another steady defensive performance. The Ecuadorian remains an undisputed starter and a key presence in the back line, having started 25 of his 27 appearances across all competitions while totaling 48 tackles, 29 interceptions and 79 clearances during that span.