Willian Pacho headshot

Willian Pacho News: Solid defensive stats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 10:12am

Pacho had three tackles (one won), four clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win against Le Havre.

Pacho recorded three tackles, one interception and four clearances in Saturday's clash against Le Havre, delivering another steady defensive performance. The Ecuadorian remains an undisputed starter and a key presence in the back line, having started 25 of his 27 appearances across all competitions while totaling 48 tackles, 29 interceptions and 79 clearances during that span.

