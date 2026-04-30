Williot Swedberg Injury: Back available Sunday

Swedberg (calf) resumed full team training without restrictions and is back available for Sunday's clash against Elche after receiving the green light, according to the club.

Swedberg had been ruled out of the Villarreal fixture after picking up a calf overload, but his progression to full collective sessions just days later confirms the issue was not serious. The Swedish forward has received his official medical clearance confirming he is ready to return to competitive action. Fer Lopez had been covering in the front line during his absence and could return to a backup role with Swedberg pushing to regain his starting spot against Elche.