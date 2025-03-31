Fantasy Soccer
Williot Swedberg

Williot Swedberg Injury: Not available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Swedberg (hamstring) is ruled out for Monday's clash with Las Palmas, coach Claudio Giraldez said in the press conference.

Swedberg will miss a third consecutive game due to a leg injury as he has not fully recovered. Alfonso Gonzalez is expected to start in the frontline until Swedberg returns. His next opportunity to feature in the squad will be against Mallorca on Saturday.

