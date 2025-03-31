Williot Swedberg Injury: Not available Monday
Swedberg (hamstring) is ruled out for Monday's clash with Las Palmas, coach Claudio Giraldez said in the press conference.
Swedberg will miss a third consecutive game due to a leg injury as he has not fully recovered. Alfonso Gonzalez is expected to start in the frontline until Swedberg returns. His next opportunity to feature in the squad will be against Mallorca on Saturday.
