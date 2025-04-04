Williot Swedberg Injury: Option once again

Swedberg (leg) has made the squad list and is an option for Saturday's match against Mallorca, according to Rafa Valero of Marca.

Swedberg looks to finally be back from his injury after three games out, as the attacker is traveling with the team for Saturday's match. However, he will not be seeing minutes from the start, as he is not expected to start and will likely only appear later in the match. This still is positive news, as he is a regular starter when fit and should see that spot back soon.