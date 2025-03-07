Williot Swedberg Injury: Out until international break

Swedberg (leg) will be out until the international break, coach Claudio Giraldez said in the press conference. "Williot won't be available until after the break. After the break, I hope he can be ready, but until then it's premature to talk about deadlines."

