Williot Swedberg Injury: Out until international break
Swedberg (leg) will be out until the international break, coach Claudio Giraldez said in the press conference. "Williot won't be available until after the break. After the break, I hope he can be ready, but until then it's premature to talk about deadlines."
Swedberg was forced off in the 17th minute of Saturday's clash with Girona due to a leg injury that will sideline him until the international break. He could be back at the beginning of April if his recovery goes as planned. Alfonso Gonzalez could get a larger role in the frontline until he comes back fully fit.
