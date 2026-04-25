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Williot Swedberg Injury: Ruled out against Villarreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Swedberg (undisclosed) was unable to train Saturday and is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, according to coach Claudio Giraldez, per Mundo Celeste. "Unfortunately, two more players join Miguel and Carl. Williot couldn't go out to train today."

Swedberg's absence from Saturday's session is a concern for Celta Vigo heading into the weekend with no details provided on the nature of the issue. The Swedish forward has been an important attacking option and his potential absence would force a reshuffle in the front line, with Fer Lopez the most likely candidate to step in until Swedberg returns to full fitness.

Williot Swedberg
Celta Vigo
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