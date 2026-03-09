Williot Swedberg News: Assists against Madrid
Swedberg assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 loss against Real Madrid.
Swedberg provided one assist during Friday's loss. Making the most of his two chances created and nearly scoring with his only shot. It was a good showing on the whole, especially against such difficult opposition. The attacking midfielder will hope he can build on this showing in the coming weeks, as he looks to continue a strong back half of the campaign.
