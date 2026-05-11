Williot Swedberg headshot

Williot Swedberg News: Assists in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Swedberg assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Atlético Madrid.

Swedberg assisted the lone goal of Saturday's match, a Borja Iglesias goal in the 62nd minute. It marked Swedberg's ninth goal contribution of the season, four of which have come in the last five matches. He also won two tackles before he was subbed off in the 77th minute for Hugo Alvarez.

Williot Swedberg
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Williot Swedberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Williot Swedberg See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
291 days ago