Williot Swedberg News: Assists in Saturday's win

Swedberg assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Atlético Madrid.

Swedberg assisted the lone goal of Saturday's match, a Borja Iglesias goal in the 62nd minute. It marked Swedberg's ninth goal contribution of the season, four of which have come in the last five matches. He also won two tackles before he was subbed off in the 77th minute for Hugo Alvarez.