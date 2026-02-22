Williot Swedberg News: Assists late insurance goal

Swedberg had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot during Sunday's 2-0 win over Mallorca.

Swedberg entered the match in the 44th minute and set up Iago Aspas for Celta's second goal in the 95th. The assist was the first of the season for Swedberg and his first goal involvement in the league since December 14th as he's combined for four shots, two chances created and two crosses in his last three La Liga appearances.