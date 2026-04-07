Williot Swedberg headshot

Williot Swedberg News: Impactful cameo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Swedberg scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Valencia.

Swedberg made a hugely impactful cameo, contributing a goal and an assist to end a 14 game scoring drought in the league. The forward has now recorded three goals and four assists across his last nine appearances in all competitions for the club.

Williot Swedberg
Celta Vigo
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