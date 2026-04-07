Williot Swedberg News: Impactful cameo
Swedberg scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Valencia.
Swedberg made a hugely impactful cameo, contributing a goal and an assist to end a 14 game scoring drought in the league. The forward has now recorded three goals and four assists across his last nine appearances in all competitions for the club.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Williot Swedberg See More