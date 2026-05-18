Williot Swedberg News: Nets opener on Sunday
Swedberg scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Athletic.
Swedberg netted a skillful opener in the fourth minute, assisted by Ilaix Moriba. Swedberg also recorded two clearances, one interception, and one tackle. He has now contributed to three goals across the last four games and has reached double-digit goal contributions for this campaign.
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