Williot Swedberg News: Scores as sub

Swedberg scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Betis.

Swedberg recorded decent minutes off the bench Saturday, scoring his third goal of the season in 30 minutes of play. His depth role for Celta Vigo still stands, with just four starts in the last 11 games, scoring and assisting twice with 10 crosses (one accurate), six tackles and four chances created in that span.