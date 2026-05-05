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Williot Swedberg News: Springs attack in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Swedberg assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Elche.

Swedberg's precision through ball Sunday assisted Celta Vigo's third goal and put the match on ice in their 3-1 win over Elche. Over his last five appearances (two starts) the forward has created three chances from two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate). Swedberg has been effective in a rotational role this season, scoring four times and assisting four times across 25 La Liga appearances (10 starts).

Williot Swedberg
Celta Vigo
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