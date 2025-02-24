Fantasy Soccer
Williot Swedberg headshot

Williot Swedberg News: Takes two shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Swedberg recorded two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 win against Osasuna.

Swedberg could've broken the deadlock in the first half with a one-on-one rush that was denied by Sergio Herrera, and the talented playmaker was one of Celta's best players throughout the game. As good as he's been of late, however, Swedberg doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside. He's started in only 11 of his 23 league outings, though he's racked up three goals and three assists across 1,036 minutes of play.

Williot Swedberg
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
