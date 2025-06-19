Willy Boly News: Signs new deal with Forest

Boly will remain at the club for one more season after signing a new deal with Nottingham Forest through the summer of 2026, the club announced. "Willy is an experienced Premier League player who adds a lot of value to our squad, and we are pleased he has signed a new deal. An extremely dedicated professional, Willy has played at the highest level for a long time and he contributed significantly to the teams successful season last year. He is passionate about winning football matches, and with his leadership qualities and ability to speak multiple languages, he connects the group and helps those around him. We wish him all the best for the season ahead," said Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson.

Boly has played 45 times for Forest since arriving in 2022, becoming a key figure in Nuno Espirito Santo's setup. The Ivorian defender, who won AFCON last year, also brings valuable European experience from spells with Porto in the Champions League and with SC Braga and Wolves in the Europa League. With European football returning to Nottingham, his leadership on and off the pitch will be essential in navigating a busy campaign.