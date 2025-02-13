Fantasy Soccer
Willy Kambwala Injury: Recovered from chest injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Kambwala (chest) is recovered and will be available for Saturday's game against Valencia, Javier Mata of Diario AS reports.

Kambwala said he's training well after spending time sidelined in the early stages of the campaign, and he also acknowledged that he's recovered from a chest problem that forced him off against Las Palmas the previous weekend. The former Manchester United defender should remain in the starting lineup for Saturday's derby against Valencia.

