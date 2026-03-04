Willy Kambwala Injury: Spotted in team training

Kambwala (hamstring) was spotted in team training Wednesday, the club posted.

Kambwala is closing in on a return from the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since the start of the season after being spotted back in team training this week, and he could rejoin the matchday squad in the coming fixtures. This is a big boost for Villarreal, who could use another defensive body in a back line that has been stretched thin by injuries throughout the campaign. That said, after spending so many months on the sidelines, the club is not expected to rush Kambwala back into action.