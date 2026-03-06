Willy Kambwala Injury: Waiting for medical green light

Kambwala (hamstring) is nearing a return to the matchday squad and waiting for the green light that could happen ahead of Sunday's clash against Elche, according to coach Marcelino Total.

Kambwala has been training at full speed this week and has looked sharp in sessions, but he's still waiting on the final medical green light. Coach Marcelino Total didn't rule him out for Sunday's clash against Elche, as that clearance could arrive before kickoff if everything continues trending the right way. It's encouraging news for Villarreal since it would give the squad another option along the back line, though he's still not fully match-ready yet.