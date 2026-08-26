Willy Kambwala headshot

Willy Kambwala News: Loaned to Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Kambwala has joined Como on a season-long loan from Villarreal for the 2026-27 campaign, the club announced.

Kambwala heads to Serie A in search of more consistent playing time after making 23 appearances across his first two seasons with Villarreal. The 22-year-old center-back saw his opportunities limited by injury for much of last season, making the move to Como an opportunity to rebuild his fitness and earn regular minutes. His physicality and previous experience with Villarreal and Manchester United should give him a chance to compete for a role in Como's central defense.

Willy Kambwala
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willy Kambwala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Willy Kambwala See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 24, 2025
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 17, 2024