Willy Kambwala News: Loaned to Como

Kambwala has joined Como on a season-long loan from Villarreal for the 2026-27 campaign, the club announced.

Kambwala heads to Serie A in search of more consistent playing time after making 23 appearances across his first two seasons with Villarreal. The 22-year-old center-back saw his opportunities limited by injury for much of last season, making the move to Como an opportunity to rebuild his fitness and earn regular minutes. His physicality and previous experience with Villarreal and Manchester United should give him a chance to compete for a role in Como's central defense.