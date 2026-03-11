Willy Kambwala News: Receives medical clearance
Kambwala (hamstring) has received medical clearance and will be available for Friday's clash against Alaves, the club announced.
Kambwala is cleared to return for Friday's clash against Alaves after recovering from the hamstring injury that kept him out all season. The defender could gradually earn minutes as he regains match fitness, boosting the team's depth in central defense.
