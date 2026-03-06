Wilson Eisner Injury: Remains out

Eisner (lower body) is still not an option for the time being due to injury, according to coach Mikey Varas, per Sebastian Sanchez from The Sporting Tribune.

Eisner is still dealing with a lower-body injury and remains sidelined for the time being for San Diego. There is no clear timeline for his return at this stage. That said, his absence doesn't carry much impact for the squad since he's expected to fill more of a depth role once he's back up to full speed.