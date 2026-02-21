Wilson Eisner Injury: Ruled out for opener

Eisner is not an option for Saturday's season opener against Montreal due to a lower body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Eisner won't be in the mix for Saturday's season opener against Montreal as he rehabs a lower body injury. He'll aim to get back on the pitch for next week's matchup, but his absence doesn't shake up the starting XI for San Diego. The defender was expected to open his tenure with the club in a depth role off the bench, so this setback doesn't alter the overall lineup picture heading into the opener.