Wilson Eisner Injury: Suffers injury
Eisner is out for the time being with a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Eisner is a new addition to San Diego's already lengthy injury list this matchday, further straining a squad that has been dealing with significant depth issues. He's a younger player without established value, but the growing injury list is a real concern for San Diego's ability to compete this week. Luckily, he has only featured off the bench twice all season thus far.
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