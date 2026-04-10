Wilson Eisner Injury: Suffers injury

Eisner is out for the time being with a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Eisner is a new addition to San Diego's already lengthy injury list this matchday, further straining a squad that has been dealing with significant depth issues. He's a younger player without established value, but the growing injury list is a real concern for San Diego's ability to compete this week. Luckily, he has only featured off the bench twice all season thus far.