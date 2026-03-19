Wilson Eisner News: Features off bench

Eisner (lower body) featured off bench during Wednesday's 4-0 loss against Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he is back fit for San Diego.

Eisner is back from the lower-body injury that sidelined him at the start of the season for San Diego, logging around 20 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to Toluca. That return gives San Diego added depth along the back line, putting him back in the mix as a defensive option. That said, he's likely to slot in as a rotational piece moving forward rather than a locked-in starter.