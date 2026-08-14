Wilson Eisner News: Loaned to FC Tulsa
Eisner was loaned out from San Diego FC to Tulsa FC until the end of the 2026 USL season Friday.
Eisner was limited to just four appearances and 109 minutes of action in the first half of the 2026 MLS season. The young defender should see more playing time in Tulsa, although it's worth noting that SDFC have a right to recall him at any point before the end of the loan.
Wilson Eisner
Free Agent
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