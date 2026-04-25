Wilson Eisner headshot

Wilson Eisner News: On bench against Timbers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Eisner (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup versus Portland Timbers.

Eisner will be an option again but could be limited to a backup role, considering he has logged only 77 minutes of league play this year. During that period, he took one shot off target and tallied three clearances, two blocks and one tackle. He's expected to serve as a defensive alternative behind right-back Oscar Verhoeven.

Wilson Eisner
San Diego FC
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