Wilson Eisner News: On bench against Timbers
Eisner (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup versus Portland Timbers.
Eisner will be an option again but could be limited to a backup role, considering he has logged only 77 minutes of league play this year. During that period, he took one shot off target and tallied three clearances, two blocks and one tackle. He's expected to serve as a defensive alternative behind right-back Oscar Verhoeven.
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