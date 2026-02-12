Eisner joins San Diego after two seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, making 44 appearances with 38 starts in MLS NEXT Pro and signing a Homegrown contract in July 2024. He debuted July 14, 2024 off the bench in a 2-0 win against Sporting Kansas City II and spent the remainder of the 2024 season with the club without featuring for the first team. The Menlo Park native also made 36 appearances with 34 starts at Cornell from 2021-23, recording three goals and three assists while earning First Team All-Ivy League honors in 2021.