Wilson Isidor Injury: Late fitness call

Isidor (undisclosed) is a late fitness call for Sunday's derby against Newcastle, according to Tom Philipps from The Mirror.

Isidor has been dealing with a knock that kept him out of the last match against Brighton, but his first-ever call-up to the Haitian national team signals the issue is minor and puts him on track to be available for Sunday's clash against Newcastle pending a late fitness check. That said, Isidor has struggled to carve out consistent minutes with Bryan Brobbey ahead of him in the pecking order and is expected to slot back into a bench role if cleared to play.